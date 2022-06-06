Plymouth Argyle issue plea after intruders drive tractor over League One club's pitch

The Home Park turf had been undergoing renovation ahead of the club's pre-season campaign, but "mindless damage" has been done by vandals

Plymouth Argyle have issued a criminal damage report following a break-in from intruders that drove a tractor over the League One club's pitch.

The club reported the incident to police on June 5 and are offering a reward for information from the public following the "mindless destruction" of the Home Park pitch, which had been in an "early and crucial stage of renovation".

Plymouth have also said that it will now be necessary to "re-germinate the playing surface" in a major setback to their preparations for pre-season.

Plymouth issue statement after criminal damage

The League One outfit have also said that the intruders had inside knowledge of the stadium as they broke through perimeter fencing before using tools to start up a tractor specifically used for groundwork.

“This work comes at additional cost to the club and places our grounds team under further pressure, with an already tight turnaround for scheduled pre-season matches," an official statement reads.

"The club will also be upscaling security at the stadium to ensure that this does not happen again. Of course, this adds further expense, deviating vital funds away from enhancing the stadium, squad and match-day experience at Argyle.

“It should go without saying, but any true supporter of Argyle would not engage in such mindless destruction.

"The trespassers’ ability to efficiently break down newly-installed fencing with specific tools, before accessing the grounds team’s garage and recently-installed roof lighting control system, suggests that the intruders had a solid operational knowledge of Home Park, and the club will be lending its full support to the police in an attempt to see these individuals identified and punished accordingly.”

What is Plymouth's pre-season schedule?

Argyle have less than a month remaining before their annual pre-season friendly against Plymouth Parkway Football Club is due to take place at Home Park.

That fixture opens their pre-season schedule on July 2 before the squad is scheduled to travel to Spain for a week-long warm-weather training camp.

Championship outfit Bristol City are then set to arrive in Plymouth on July 16, with away games against Yeovil Town and Truro City to follow for Steven Schumacher's side.

