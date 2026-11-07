Tottenham Hotspur player ratings vs Leeds United: Micky van de Ven and Spurs stars falter as Noah Okafor strikes late at Elland Road

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Tottenham Hotspur's four-match unbeaten run came to a grinding halt as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Leeds United. Despite dominating possession, Roberto De Zerbi's side were undone by a late Noah Okafor strike.

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Tottenham Hotspur endured a frustrating afternoon at Elland Road, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat that highlighted their current tactical inconsistencies under Roberto De Zerbi. Despite enjoying 61 per cent of the ball, Spurs lacked the final-third incisiveness required to break down a resolute Leeds defensive block, managing just seven shots over the 90 minutes. The game turned on a late lapse in concentration, allowing Noah Okafor to find the net in the 79th minute and secure all three points for the hosts.

Tactically, Tottenham struggled to convert their territorial dominance into high-value scoring opportunities, finishing the match with an xG of just 1.19 compared to Leeds' 2.49. The absence of several key creative outlets through injury was palpable, as the midfield failed to provide consistent service to a rotating forward line. While the defensive unit largely contained Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the inability to manage transitions led to a frantic finish that ultimately saw Spurs leave Yorkshire empty-handed.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Antonin Kinsky - 6/10

The young goalkeeper made two saves and was largely secure with his distribution, recording 10 goal kicks as Leeds often pressed high. He could do little about Okafor’s late strike, which was hit with precision from close range following a defensive breakdown.

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Pedro Porro - 5/10

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A difficult afternoon for the Spaniard, who struggled to offer his usual attacking impetus. He received a yellow card in the 51st minute and was substituted in the 65th minute as De Zerbi sought more defensive solidity or a change in shape.

Micky van de Ven - 6/10

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The captain led from the back and recorded several of the team's 28 interceptions. However, he looked stretched as Leeds ramped up the pressure in the second half. He was booked early in the 15th minute, which perhaps forced him to play with more caution than usual during Leeds' counter-attacks.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 6/10

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A busy performance for the centre-back, who contributed to the 52 clearances made by the Spurs backline. He won most of his individual duels but was part of the collective failure to track Okafor's run for the winning goal.

Andrew Robertson - 5/10

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The Scotsman attempted to overlap and provide width, contributing to the 22 crosses delivered by the visitors, but few found their intended target. Defensively, he was caught out of position during the sequence leading to the Leeds goal.

Midfield

Mateus Fernandes - 5/10

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Struggled to impose his technical quality on a crowded midfield. He failed to register a shot on target and was hooked in the 65th minute after failing to break the lines against a physical Leeds pivot.

Sandro Tonali - 5/10

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While he helped facilitate Spurs' 508 passes, his impact was largely horizontal. He lacked the usual bite in his tackles and picked up a late yellow card in the 88th minute as frustration boiled over.

Archie Gray - 6/10

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Facing his former club, the 20-year-old midfielder showed glimpses of his ball-carrying ability. He worked hard defensively as Spurs recorded more interceptions than the hosts, but he could not provide the killer pass required in the final third.

Attack

Omar Marmoush - 5/10

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Largely anonymous for much of his 65 minutes on the pitch. He struggled to find space between the Leeds centre-backs and failed to register a single shot before being replaced by Dejan Kulusevski.

Mathys Tel - 4/10

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A disappointing start for the youngster, who was replaced just before half-time in the 43rd minute. He failed to link play effectively and his substitution for Dominic Solanke suggested De Zerbi was unhappy with the tactical output of his frontline.

Mohamed Kudus - 6/10

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The most dangerous of the Spurs attackers, attempting to beat his marker on several occasions. He was involved in most of the team's counter-attacks but was eventually substituted in the 83rd minute as Spurs chased an equaliser.

Substitutes & Manager

Dominic Solanke - 6/10

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Introduced in the 43rd minute for Tel. He provided a much-needed focal point and improved the team's hold-up play, but he was starved of service in the box as Spurs struggled to break down the Leeds low block.

Conor Gallagher - 5/10

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Came on in the 65th minute to add energy to the midfield but struggled to change the tempo of the game. He committed two fouls during his brief cameo as the game became fractured.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 5/10

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Entered the fray in the 65th minute. He kept the ball moving but lacked the creative spark to unlock the Leeds defence during the final quarter of the match.

Dejan Kulusevski - 5/10

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Replaced Marmoush in the 65th minute. He saw plenty of the ball but his crosses were frequently cleared by a Leeds defence that made 59 clearances.

Luca Williams-Barnett - N/A

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Brought on in the 83rd minute for Kudus. The highly-rated teen had little time to influence the result.

Roberto De Zerbi - 4/10

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A tactical misfire from the Italian. His team dominated the ball but lacked a Plan B when Leeds sat deep. His own yellow card in the 51st minute mirrored the team's growing frustration, and his early substitution of Tel suggests his initial game plan failed to materialize.