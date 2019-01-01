Another draw but this one has Durakovic beaming proud

Perak showed tremendous bottle to recover three times in the Super League encounter against PKNS to gain a hard-earned point on the road.

An incredible 2019 campaign which has only seen lost twice, The Bos Gaurus has also only won twice from 12 matches played. The bulk of the matches, eight of them have ended in draws including the 3-3 against at Shah Alam Stadium on Friday.

No other team in the competition has drawn as many matches this season with second from bottom Felda United at five draws being the closest. The result leaves Perak still in the bottom half of the table in eighth, a massive 13 points away from league leaders Johor Darul Ta'zim.

But unlike the other stalemates, this one had head coach Mehmed Durakovic in a more pleasing mood because of the character showed by his players. Three times PKNS went ahead through Kpah Sherman (5', 52') and Nicholas Swirad (43') but on each occasion Perak fought back to level proceedings.

"Another draw but it showed that the players never gave up. To chase back three times, I cannot ask anything more from these players. One point each is very good for us. [Shahrel] Fikri is not 100% fit but he's coming good at the moment. He's a local striker and we are giving him a chance. I'm very happy with him but you know in Malaysian football, to win games you need good strikers," said Durakovic after the match.

Brendan Gan (11'), Partiban Janasekaran (49') and Nazirul Naim (80') all scored for the visitors as they deny PKNS the opportunity to move up to fourth in the table. But the manner in which Perak defended would have been a big worry and now they are the 7th most porous team in the competition.

With the second transfer window now open until May 29, Durakovic and Perak could be looking to make some adjustments to ensure that the team improves in the second half of the league season. The performances of Zachary Anderson and Gilmar Filho have come under heavy scrutiny this season and they could potentially be moved on if Perak are to do some business in this window.

"We'll go back and sit down with the management to see what is the future for some of the players. We will see in the next one to two weeks," added Durakovic.

