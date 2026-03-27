Pjanic warns: "Watch out, Italy – playing in Bosnia isn't easy for anyone"

Italy are closing in on the World Cup play-off final, scheduled for Tuesday evening at 8.45 pm in Zenica against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Former Roma and Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic spoke about the situation facing ‘his’ national team:





·

“There have been many changes in the national team. We know it’s never easy to play a play-off match. We’ll need to manage the good spells and the difficult ones as best we can. I believe in my national team and in my country. The whole country and the entire stadium will be cheering us on like mad. Playing in Bosnia is tricky for anyone. Facing us at home, knowing that a World Cup place is at stake, will be a really tough task for our opponents.”





THE STATISTICS - Pjanic knows exactly what he’s talking about: 115 appearances for the Bosnian national team, with 17 goals to his name. The former midfielder was one of the key figures in Bosnia’s historic qualification for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the first in the national team’s history. In that tournament, Bosnia finished top of their qualifying group, level on points with Greece, but the Bosnians came out on top on goal difference.



