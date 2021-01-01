Jonathan Pitroipa: Former Rennes and Burkina Faso forward announces retirement

The ex-Burkina Faso international has decided to end his illustrious playing career at the age of 34

Jonathan Pitroipa has announced his retirement from professional football, citing personal reasons for his decision.

The forward had an illustrious playing career, making a significant impact for Burkina Faso and the various clubs he played for.

The highlight of Pitroipa's career was when he won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament award.

The forward scored a number of decisive goals at the tournament to help the Stallions finish as runner-up after losing to Nigeria in the final.

Pitroipa has been without a club since January when he left Paris FC, where he made 69 league appearances and scored three goals.

The 34-year-old forward has now taken to social media to herald the end of his playing career which spanned more than a decade.

“All good things have an end and I make no exception,” Pitroipa posted on Instagram.

“I would like here by this message announce to all my fans that for personal reasons I decided to end my professional career it is with a lot of reflection and great emotion that I announce it to you.”

Pitroipa started his career in his country with Planete Champion before moving to Europe to continue his development.

The forward teamed up with German side SC Freiburg in 2004 and went on to make 75 appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals.

After four years with the Breisgau Brazilians, the former Burkina Faso international moved to Hamburger SV on a free transfer.

The winger played 97 games for the Volksparkstadion outfit during his three-year stay with the side and scored six goals, amid other dazzling displays.

Pitroipa then moved to France in 2011, joining Rennes and made 91 appearances for the club before leaving the side to sign for Al Jazira Club.

The forward also played for Al-Nasr and Belgian First Division A side Royal Antwerp before teaming up with Paris FC, where he spent his last playing years.

Pitroipa made 82 appearances for Burkina Faso, scoring 19 goals before ending his international career in 2019.