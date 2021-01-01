Pique hoping to return from injury in time for Barcelona's Clasico clash with Real Madrid

The defender has been out of action since suffering a sprained knee in the Copa del Rey win over Sevilla a month ago

Barcelona could be set for a significant fitness boost with key defender Gerard Pique hoping to return from injury for next week’s Clasico against Real Madrid.

Pique has been out of action since spraining his knee in early March, after helping to inspire Barca to a Copa del Rey semi-final comeback against Sevilla.

The 34-year-old won’t return for Barca’s home fixture against Real Valladolid on Monday but is hoping he can prove his fitness before the Clasico on April 10.

When will Pique be back?

"I will try to play against Real Madrid. I will go day by day," Pique said on TV3's 'Nexes' programme.

"I'll try to be there as soon as possible, but not [specifically in time] for Real Madrid."

Madrid, meanwhile, have been rocked by the news that captain Sergio Ramos is likely to miss the Clasico, as well as their upcoming Champions League games with Liverpool.

Back at home, Barcelona are fighting back in a title race which had at one point seemed a procession for leaders Atletico Madrid.

With 10 games to play, Atletico are four points clear on 66 points. Barca have 62, with Real in third on 60.

Barca play Atletico at Camp Nou on May 9.

‘Defeat is a part of life’

Pique was also asked about the most painful defeats of his career. Barcelona have suffered some humbling losses in recent years, including Champions League defeats against Roma, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, but it is the 4-0 capitulation at Anfield which most sticks out.

"My father didn't make me obsessed with winning,” he said. “In football, he never told me that I had to do better or that I had to win. He was demanding, but there was no obligation to win. It's easier to know how to win than to lose.

"We are taught to respect others from a young age, but then you have to put it into practice. You have to be a gentleman in victory and in defeat.

Article continues below

"We have had painful defeats [at Barcelona]. One of the most painful is the one in Liverpool. It's difficult.

"There are those who explode... Sometimes you're not prepared. In general, in life, you lose more than you win. Defeat is part of life."

Further reading