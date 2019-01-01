Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double seals fifth spot for Arsenal

The Gabon international struck his 30th and 31st goals of the season as the Gunners ended their Premier League campaign with an away win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice to help to a 3-1 victory over on Sunday to ensure the Gunners finish fifth on the Premier League table.

Coming off an inspiring feat in midweek, where the striker’s hat-trick helped his side into the final of the , Aubameyang scored two second-half goals at Turf Moor.

In the 52nd minute, he picked the pocket of Burnley's defence to slot home the opener and after the hour mark, Alex Iwobi providing him with a lovely assist for his 22nd Premier League goal of the season.

Aubameyang's second drew him level with African duo and stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with the trio sharing the Golden Boot.

Article continues below

Ashley Barnes halved the deficit for the hosts, and Eddie Nkietah madthe points safe with a last-gasp strike after some more good work from the lively Iwobi, but Aubameyang's 30th and 31st goals of the season ultimately made the difference,

Arsenal finished the 2018-19 campaign placed fifth in the Premier League table.

Their star striker will look to firing them to Europa League victory when they face in Baku on May 29.