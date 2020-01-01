Pickford denies being in self-isolation after Everton keeper attends charity boxing event

The Toffees had initially stated that the entire squad would remain in isolation following a coronavirus case inside the club

goalkeeper Jordan Pickford affirmed that he had not been ordered to undergo self-isolation after attending a charity boxing evening on Friday.

The Merseysiders saw one of their players, whose name has not been disclosed, test positive for coronavirus this week.

Everton responded by initially affirming that all of their first-team squad would be subject to self-isolation in order to stop the pandemic illness from spreading further.

More teams

" Football Club can confirm that, as a precautionary measure, its entire first-team squad and coaching staff are undertaking a period of self-isolation following medical advice," the club's statement read.

"The step has been taken after a first-team player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus. The club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff."

Just hours later, however, the shot-stopper was present at the event in Durham alongside wife Megan Davison.

On Saturday Pickford moved to dispel rumours he had broken self-isolation in order to attend, assuring that he had agreed to go to the event beforehand and that Everton were fully aware of his actions.

"Last night I attended a boxing event with my family," he wrote on Twitter.

"Recently my local boxing event had a fire, in conjunction with one of my sponsors we helped the club to get back on its feet by helping out.

"There are many young grassroot boxers training here and it helps the local community.

"I had made a commitment to them that I would attend the event and prior to going I spoke to the club doctor to ensure I was ok to attend."

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti also denied earlier that Everton were in quarantine, while revealing that the player in question seemed to be making a recovery.

Article continues below

“We’re not really self-isolating at all, but some prevention measures did come in after a player had a fever, but his temperature has dropped now and that’s the most important thing,” Ancelotti said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The Premier League did stop eventually, and it’s about time. It was the right decision faced with the scenario. We couldn’t continue. Health is the most important thing for everyone: teams, fans, media, everyone who works in football.

“In theory, we should get back to work on March 22, but if the general situation worsens, how can we even think of that? If the coronavirus is still spreading rapidly, football cannot resume."