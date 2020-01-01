Phillip Adjah rescues NEROCA from defeat against Chennai City

The Ghanaian followed up his first career hat-trick with a goal to help the Orange Brigade avoid defeat at home

Phillip Adjah found the net as NEROCA played to a 2-2 draw at home to Chennai City in Saturday’s Indian .

With the hosts looking destined for their third home loss of the season as the Orange Brigade were down 2-1, Adjah scored from the spot in the 90th minute to help his team pick up a point.



NEROCA started like a house on fire after taking the lead only 21 seconds into the encounter with Khanngam Horam goalkeeper Nauzet Santana’s howler.



The Spaniard’s goalkick deflected off Adjah and fell to Horam who slotted the ball into an empty net.



Chennai City levelled the scores in the 21st minute through Mashoor Shereef who kept his calm before heading home Robert Eslava’s cross.



On the stroke of half-time, the visitors took the lead through Fito Miranda. After profiting from Katsumi Yusa’s solo run, Miranda dribbled past Ousmane Diawara before his effort was deflected off a NEROCA defender and went in.



And when all hope seemed to be lost, the African fired home from the penalty spot after substitute Jishnu Balakrishnan needlessly brought down Imran Khan inside the box.



Adjah who got his first career treble against Punjab on Monday now boasts nine goals in nine appearances of his professional league debut.



The draw takes NEROCA to ninth position with 19 points from 17 games while Chennai are seventh after gathering 21 points.