Philadelphia Union player becomes MLS' first positive coronavirus test

Philadelphia Union announced one of their players had tested positive for coronavirus.

A player has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Wednesday.

The unnamed player experienced mild symptoms and is feeling fine.

The MLS season was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to more than 47,200 deaths worldwide.

"Philadelphia Union today announced that a Union player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus [Covid-19]," the team said in a statement.

"The Union medical staff has been working directly with Crozer-Keystone Health System medical officials to treat the player who experienced mild symptoms and is feeling well and in good spirits.

"The player is observing appropriate isolation protocols. No other cases or symptoms within Philadelphia Union soccer operations have been identified at this time.

"No Philadelphia Union players or technical staff have trained or been at the Power Training Complex facility or Subaru Park since Thursday, March 12.

"Based upon guidance from Crozer-Keystone Health System medical officials, infectious disease specialists and Major League Soccer health officials, this case does not present a risk to our fans, our most recent opponent, LAFC, or any of the other Union players, staff, or personnel and Union players and personnel do not need to be tested as the team is outside of the 14-day window where anyone with team related interactions with the player would have reported symptoms."

Philadelphia were winless through two games when the MLS season was stopped, collecting one point.

All MLS teams are currently under a training moratorium that will run until at least April 3 - and likely be extended - as the competition deals with the Covid-19 crisis sweeping North America.

League commissioner Don Garber says the league will resume as soon as it is safe , and he is committed to ensuring all teams play enough games to finish the campaign.

"Once we are comfortable that we can get our players with three to four weeks of training, and that we have the guidance that we can get crowds back into our stadiums, then we will then begin the relaunch of our season," Garber said.

"Our intent is to play as many games as we possibly can."