'Perhaps the crucial call will come today' - Bosz drops Havertz to Chelsea hint

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League but the Leverkusen coach is giving little away

coach Peter Bosz says Kai Havertz has made a decision regarding his future and admits he could make a transfer any day now.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from the side this summer, though Leverkusen want around €100 million (£90m/$118m) for him.

Chelsea are the main contenders to land him, but Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes insists they have not received any offers for the Germany international .

Bosz has been impressed by the way Havertz has handled the constant speculation around his future, but says there is no guarantee he will be staying put.

"I talk to Kai a lot and try to feel what all this does to him. For example, these daily rumours about transfers," he told Deutschen Presse-Agentur .

"I keep finding that Kai is handling all of this very well. I don't think he will stop playing at 29 [like Andre Schurrle].

"Yes, I know what he wants to do, but of course I'm not going to give it away, it's up to him."

Asked when a decision will be made, Bosz added: "I couldn't say. Perhaps the crucial call will come today, maybe next week, maybe not at all."

Havertz scored 17 goals and registered eight assists for Leverkusen in 2019-20 and is already being tipped to become one of the best players in the world.

While Bosz is not sure if he will reach the level of current global superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Dutchman says he is already being regarded as among the best in .

“You never know [if Havertz will become world-class player like Messi or Ronaldo]. But in Germany he is treated as if he was already one," he said. "That is why I try to do something about it when the headlines are always about Kai. We have a lot of great players in the squad."

Leverkusen finished fifth in the Bundesliga, narrowly missing out on a place in next season's .

They will continue their campaign on Thursday when they meet in the second leg of their last-16 tie, having beaten Steven Gerrard's men 3-1 in the first leg in Glasgow.