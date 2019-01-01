Perez: Ramos can't leave Madrid for CSL on free transfer

The club president discussed the defender's request for a move to China

Florentino Perez insisted Sergio Ramos will not leave on a free transfer after confirming the club's captain is considering a move to the Chinese (CSL).

News emerged on Monday that Madrid star Ramos had reportedly requested permission to join a team in after meeting with president Perez.

Goal can confirm that Ramos recently met with coach Zinedine Zidane and president Perez to express doubts over this future, but that there was reason to believe he could stay with the club.

The 33-year-old centre-back was believed to be close to joining Premier League giants in 2015 before extending his Madrid contract, which now runs until 2021.

Perez was asked about speculation over Ramos and the Madrid boss said he is not prepared to sanction a CSL deal that would see the defender leave on a free.

"They [Ramos and his advisors] came to see me in my office," Perez told Onda Cero's El Transistor.

"They mentioned that he might leave but without a transfer fee because transfer fees in are very complicated.

"I told him that he can't leave and that we would be speaking to the Chinese club interested in signing him.

"It's impossible to let your captain leave for free, that would be setting a bad precedent."

Ramos has enjoyed great success at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from in 2005, winning four LaLiga titles and four trophies among others.

The international scored six goals in 28 appearances, while he played 40 matches in all competitions.

However, the season ended in disappointing fashion with Real Madrid finishing third in La Liga while the club's Champions League title defence ended in the last 16 with a stunning loss to eventual semi-finalists .