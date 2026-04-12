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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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Pérez, on the eve of the crucial phase, makes it clear: no one at Real Madrid ever gives in

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Pérez reviewed Real Madrid’s achievements in recent years

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez delivered a defiant speech at Sunday morning’s Golden Badge ceremony, an event the club uses to recognise its most loyal members.

In a rousing address, Pérez declared, “No one here gives up”, and underlined the club’s unyielding ambition: “We will continue to fight for everything, year after year.”

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The president of the Royal Club added: “We must be proud of Real Madrid… the club that continues to top all the major international rankings and boasts the greatest reputation.”

“We have formed a great family; Real Madrid’s unity is our greatest strength,” he explained, before highlighting the club’s recent success: “We have won 58 titles in the last 15 seasons.”

He also highlighted the ongoing Bernabéu makeover, stating: “We are finishing the greatest transformation… now offering greater comfort, safety and all-weather protection for every match or event.”

Pérez spoke out as Real Madrid trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by nine points, while also preparing for Wednesday’s crucial second-leg trip to Bayern Munich, having lost the first leg 2–1.

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