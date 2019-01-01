Pepe matches Saka for the most Arsenal assists this season

The Ivorian has been making an impact of late for the Gunners and has leveled up with his Anglo-Nigerian teammate’s tally of assists

Nicolas Pepe has joined Bukayo Saka in becoming the player with the most competitive assists this season.

The international was struggling for form when he initially joined from for £72 million but has been putting in good performances of late. He played another instrumental role in providing the assist for Shkodran Mustafi in the Gunners 1-1 draw with Vitoria Guimaraes on Wednesday.

It was his fourth assist of the campaign which is the same as Bukayo Saka, who has been an integral part of Unai Emery’s squad since making his first start this term in the 3-0 win at .

Pepe’s four assists consist of two in the Premier League and while Saka has two in the Europa League, one in the Premier League and one in the EFL Cup.

Arsenal remain top of Group F in Europe’s second-tier club competition with 10 points, four clear of Frankfurt who play Standard Liege on Thursday night.