'People treated me very badly at Barcelona' - Alcacer ready to prove a point against former club

The Borussia Dortmund striker believes he was not shown sufficient trust during his two seasons at the Catalan club

Paco Alcacer has accused several people of treating him badly at ahead of a reunion with his former club.

The international left Barca for on loan at the start of last season and made the move permanent in February.

Alcacer quickly proved a hit in , scoring 18 goals in his first campaign, and already boasts seven in all competitions this term.

That form gives the striker the chance to prove a point to those who doubted him when Barca visit Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

"I'll decide in the moment," Alcacer told SER Catalunya when questioned on whether he would celebrate scoring.

"I have respect for many people there. Many people behaved very well with me but many people behaved very badly. My team-mates and the fans treated me well.

"As in any job, if people trust you, you give your best, and if they don't trust you, you don't give it.

"It's very important for me to see those signs of trust and in the end many people did not show it."

Alcacer made 37 appearances in his two seasons with Barca, 23 of them from the bench.

The former forward generally served as Luis Suarez's understudy in an attack containing Lionel Messi, who has yet to feature this season due to injury.

Alcacer was asked about Messi's influence at Camp Nou and said: "It's clear that a player of that level is important for the team and for the club.

"You will always ask for his opinion and listen to him.

"Hopefully he will play next weekend, against Granada, and not against us!"

Article continues below

The Spanish international scored the opener in Dortmund's 4-0 victory over on Saturday, with the striker now just two goals behind 's Robert Lewandowski in this season's Bundesliga top scorers.

Barcelona meanwhile warmed up for their Champions League Group F encounter by defeating Valencia 5-2, with a Luis Suarez brace coming after 16-year-old Ansu Fati's second-minute opener.

Ernesto Valverde's side sit fourth in the league after just two victories from their first four games, with Dortmund second in the Bundesliga with three wins and a loss from their four matches.