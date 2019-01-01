'People are hated when they are real' - Neymar posts cryptic message on Instagram

The Paris Saint-Germain winger fueled rumours by posting a Bob Marley quote on social media as links to a move back to Spain persist

star Neymar fuelled rumours of a potential exit on Tuesday with a cryptic Instagram story referencing a Bob Marley quote.

The star has been widely linked with move away from the side, with , and all linked to the winger.

Paris Saint-Germain are open to the idea of a loan deal for Neymar, with a subsequent obligation to buy as Neymar looks to make his way out of the club after signing for a world-record fee of €222 million (£200m/$263m) just two years ago.

Neymar was criticized by the club's fans at PSG's opening match of the Ligue 1 campaign, as supporters told the forward to "get out" while calling him a "son of a b*tch".

And the former Barcelona star has seemingly responded, alluding to a famous quote from the legendary Jamaican reggae artist on his Instagram story.

"People are hated when they are real, and loved when they are fake," Neymar said over a photo depicting Marley.

#Neymar sur instagram : « Le problème est que les gens sont haïs quand ils sont réels et sont aimés quand ils sont faux » pic.twitter.com/Ok8QmRVo29 — NeymarFR (@NeymarFr_) August 20, 2019

While the forward missed the season-opening 3-0 win over , Neymar's absence from the PSG squad continued this past Sunday as the Ligue 1 champions fell to a 2-1 loss at in their first away outing of the new campaign.

Neymar came under criticism before the domestic campaign even started when the world's most expensive signing missed the opening days of preseason training, although his father said the absence was one that had been previously excused.

The player and the club have seemingly been at odds ever since as Neymar has recovered from an ankle injury that has ruled him out of action since early June.

That injury, suffered in a summer friendly against , ruled the winger out for this summer's Copa America, a tournament that Brazil went on to win on home soil.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel insisted on Sunday that Neymar will not leave the club without a proper replacement coming in, adding that the forward's situation was not yet clear.

It will become clear before the close of the transfer window on September 2.

Before that, though, PSG will take on on Sunday at the Parc des Princes before facing Metz away from home on August 30 in the club's final match before the window slams shut.