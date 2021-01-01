Pedri injury worry for Barcelona with midfielder on crutches

The 18-year-old went off injured during the 2-0 win over Sevilla in La Liga

Barcelona have confirmed Pedri will undergo tests on a leg injury on Sunday after he was filmed arriving at the club’s hotel on crutches.

The teenage midfielder has been in excellent form in recent weeks, but went off with an injury to his left leg during the win over Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday.

He arrived at the club’s hotel later in the day on crutches, and did not put any weight on his left leg as he left the bus and entered the lobby.

What was said?

“Pedri has a muscle problem in the lower part of his left leg,” Barcelona confirmed in a statement on their official website. “Tomorrow, Sunday, he will have more tests to find out the exact extent of the injury.”

Barcelona’s upcoming fixtures

There has been no word on the extent of the problem, but it was a worrying sign that he did not take any weight on the leg on Saturday afternoon.

Barcelona face Sevilla again on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa Del Rey semi-final. Ronald Koeman’s side trail 2-0 from the first leg.

The Catalans have hauled themselves back into the Liga title race and now trail leaders Atletico Madrid by two points - albeit having played two games more.

La Liga would appear to be Barca’s best chance of securing silverware this season as they trail Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash. The second leg in the French capital is on March 10, meaning Pedri would have a little over a week to shake off the problem if he is to face Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

As well as the Copa Del Rey and Champions League games, Barca face Osasuna, Huesca and Real Sociedad in La Liga in March.

