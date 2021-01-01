Pedri back in training after miraculous injury recovery & could feature for Barca in Copa del Rey

The 18-year-old went off injured during a 2-0 win against Sevilla in La Liga at the weekend, but looks set to return ahead of schedule

Ronald Koeman has revealed that Pedri is back in training after making a miraculous recovery from injury and could feature for Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

The teenage midfielder went off with an injury to his left leg during the 2-0 La Liga win over Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday and left Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on crutches.

A subsequent scan confirmed that Pedri had pulled a muscle and he was expected to take in at least a couple of weeks on the sidelines, but Koeman has already welcomed him back into his senior set-up.

What was said?

Speaking ahead of Barca's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg clash with Sevilla at Camp Nou in midweek, Koeman told reporters of Pedri's condition: "There are things that cannot be explained.

"Yesterday afternoon I was surprised. He did individual training and today he had no problems.

"We'll see in tomorrow's training session. I think he can be on the list."

Barcelona’s upcoming fixtures

Ronald Koeman’s side will be seeking to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg against Sevilla, before their focus shifts back to La Liga.

They have hauled themselves back into the title race and now trail leaders Atletico Madrid by only two points, albeit having played two games more.

La Liga would appear to be Barca’s best chance of securing silverware this season as they trail Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

The second leg in the French capital is on March 10, and Pedri will almost certainly now be fit to face Mauricio Pochettino’s side after shaking off his knock.

In addition to that Champions League encounter, Barca are due to face Osasuna, Huesca and Real Sociedad in La Liga before the end of March.

