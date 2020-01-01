PDRM committed to clear outstanding salaries

Following a visit from FAM, PDRM provided clear indication that they will adhere to club licensing regulations with focus on salary arrears.

Newly promoted PDRM will heed the requirements laid out before them in their return to the in the 2020 season to ensure that they can keep their club license.

In a meeting with Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), PDRM ensured the governing body that they are committed to clearing arrears accrued from previous seasons.

PDRM suggested that they will initiate regular payment arrangements for the outstanding salaries to players, officials and third parties.

"The PDRM team is a relatively 'small' team with limited financial resources. Thus we want to devote and contribute ideas to ensure PDRM's continued success in the Malaysian League especially for the country," said Dato' Pahlawan Mazlan, the president of PDRM FA.

PDRM were the three teams named by FAM last week to be under the threat of points deduction if they cannot fulfill the conditions which requires them to clear outstanding payments by 31 January.

Kelantan and Melaka were the other two teams mentioned in the same vein with all teams staring at a three points deduction by end of January and an additional six points by end of February.

PDRM finished third in the Premier League in 2019 but still earned their spot in the top tier because Johor Darul Ta'zim II who finished higher than them could not be promoted.

Ironically, PDRM will start their Super League campaign with a home tie against fellow promoted side, Sabah on 1 March.

