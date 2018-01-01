Paul Gascoigne pleads not guilty to sexual assault

The retired footballer was in court on Tuesday to deny allegations of sexual assaulting a woman on a train in August of this year

Former England, Newcastle United and Tottenham midfielder Paul Gascoigne has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Gascoigne, 51, who earned 57 England caps between 1988 and 1998, was arrested on August 20 and charged on November 19 with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on a train.

It is alleged that Gascoigne touched the woman in question while the train was in Darlington, on its way to Durham from York.

He appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court in County Durham on Tuesday and entered a plea of not guilty.

After being granted unconditional bail, Gascoigne's case was subsequently transferred to Teeside Crown Court and will be heard on January 8 next year.

The retired footballer earned a cult-status among supporters for his displays in European football and on the international stage during the '90s.

His performances at the 1990 World Cup in Italy helped England reach the semi-finals, where they were subsequently beaten by Germany.

At club level, Gascoigne enjoyed his best spells at Spurs and Rangers, with some experts labelling him 'the most naturally gifted English midfielder of his generation'.

Unfortunately, off the pitch, he has courted controversy and suffered with alcoholism and mental health issues, leading to several stints in rehab.