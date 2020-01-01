Partey sends emotional message to Atletico Madrid after joining Arsenal

The Ghana international has appreciated the Spanish club and their fans for their support during his time with the side

Thomas Partey has sent a farewell message to after completing his move to Premier League club .

The Emirates Stadium outfit triggered the midfielder’s £45 million release clause on transfer deadline day to secure his signature.

The 27-year-old will receive a £250,000-a-week salary, making him the third highest-paid player at the club after Mesut Ozil and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Partey has been with the Red and Whites since 2011, where he has developed to become one of the best midfielders in the world.

The midfielder helped the Metropolitano Stadium outfit win a number of laurels, including the and Uefa Super Cup titles.

Partey, who put smiles on the faces of Atletico Madrid fans with his commanding displays in the middle of the park, has sent a farewell message to the supporters following his move to the Emirates Stadium.

“Dear Atletico fans, today I only have words of gratitude for you. For several years now, Atletico Madrid has been my home and this family will always be a part of me,” Partey posted on Instagram.

‘I want to thank the club for the trust placed in me from day one, but above all, I want to thank you, this wonderful fanbase that accepted me from the first moment and one that never stops believing in both the good and the bad times. Atletico Madrid is not just a club, it is a family. Thank you.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight after the midfielder completed his switch to the Emirates Stadium outfit and feels he will be a good addition to his side.

“We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad,’ Arteta said.

“He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. ‘He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in and the for several years.

“We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. ‘He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club.’

Partey could make his debut for Arsenal when they square off against in their next league game on October 17.

The midfielder is a key member of the national team and has 27 caps for the West Africans since he made his debut against Mauritius in 2017.

Partey will be expected to play a prominent role for the Black Stars in their qualifiers.