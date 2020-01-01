Partey reacts to 'amazing' Atletico Madrid victory over Liverpool

The Ghanaian midfielder played an integral part towards Los Rojiblancos ending the Reds' European campaign

Thomas Partey has called 's Round of 16 second leg clash with at Anfield as "amazing" achievement after the Spanish side defeated them 3-2 after extra time and 4-2 on aggregate.

The Reds had home ground advantage, but a Marcos Llorente brace and an Alvaro Morata strike shocked the Kop.

It was the first time Liverpool lost at home in Europe under Jurgen Klopp and the first time they've failed to progress in a two-legged European tie also under the German tactician.

More teams

"An amazing night in Anfield," Partey posted on Instagram.

Article continues below

The 26-year old played the whole 120 minutes, recording the third-highest number of touches and fourth-highest passes of any Atleti player.

His interceptions were also second, being only behind Saul Niguez.

Atletico were supposed to travel to face Athletic Bilbao in on Sunday but the match has since been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.