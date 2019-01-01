Stoke City's Saido Berahino pays tribute to late Burundi teammate Papy Faty

The 28-year-old collapsed during a football game in Eswatini on Thursday

forward Saido Berahino has paid tribute to his international teammate Papy Faty who passed away on Thursday.

The duo helped Burundi qualify for their maiden in with fine displays during the qualifying round.

Faty was on parade for Malanti Chiefs in an Eswatini Premier League encounter against Green Mamba and collapsed 15 minutes into the match.

He was then transferred to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The news comes as a shock to Berahino who joined the rest of the continent in mourning the former Trabzonspor midfielder.

“I still can’t believe it, it was an honour to play with you for Burundi and also qualifying for the first time ever history was made, you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Papy Faty,” Berahino on Instagram.