Papiss Cisse scores brace in Alanyaspor rout of Rizepor

The 34-year-old got into the scoring act as Erol Bulut’s side got the better of the Sparrowhawks

Papiss Cisse was on song again on Sunday afternoon in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring a brace which helped leaders Alanyaspor seal a comfortable 5-2 home win over Rizespor.

Ceyhun Gulselam gave the hosts the lead in the 16th minute before Cisse made it 2-0, having been assisted by Junior Fernandes.

Anastasios Bakasetas extended the lead for Erol Bulut’s men in the second half before the visitors clawed one back via Fernando Boldrin.

Fernandes added his name to the scoresheet with 20 minutes left to play, only for Boldrin to respond with his second goal of the afternoon.

Fernandes then turned provider again for Cisse, who completed the scoring two minutes after Boldrin’s strike.

The victory for Alanyaspor was their fifth of the season from eight games, which sees them remain top of the standings, two points clear of Trabzonspor.

Cisse is also top of the goalscorers charts with eight goals in as many apperances.

The Senegalese forward will be looking to inspire his side to a sixth league win when they travel to Gaziantep next Saturday.