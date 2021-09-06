Pape Souare: Charlton Athletic sign ex-Crystal Palace left-back

The Senegal international will continue his professional career at the Valley after leaving French side Troyes

Charlton Athletic have announced the signing of Pape Souare on a one-year deal.

Following the expiration of his contract with Crystal Palace in 2019, the 31-year-old sealed a one-year deal with Ligue 2 outfit Troyes.

Since leaving ESTAC, he has been without a club – which prompted him to train with Palace’s U23 squad with the aim of maintaining fitness.

However, he will now continue his career with the English Football League team.

“Charlton Athletic are delighted to confirm the permanent signing of Senegal international Pape Souare,” a statement on the club’s website read.

“The 31-year-old left-back becomes Charlton’s 12th signing of the summer.

“Souare began training with Nigel Adkins’ side last week and impressed the Addicks’ hierarchy, resulting in him signing a one-year contract, subject to international clearance, with Charlton on Monday.”

The African star who boasts 177 career appearances for Lille, Reims, Crystal Palace and Troyes expressed his delight with the chance of continuing his career in Nigel Adkins’ squad.

“I’m very, very happy to be here. I’ve been training for a few days,” he said.

“The welcome and the love from the players and staff around the club, makes me feel very good and happy. I can’t wait to get playing.”

Echoing this joy is owner Thomas Sandgaard: “We’ve been looking at our options to get another left-back in and I’m really pleased we’ve been able to sign someone of Pape’s quality,” Sandgaard said.

“He has played at the top level in France and England as well as international games for Senegal, so I’m looking forward to seeing him in a Charlton shirt.”

Born in Mbao, Senegal, Souare began his career with Diambars before heading to France where he represented Lille II, Lille, and Reims.

In January 2015, he joined Crystal Palace on a three-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee. He was given the marching orders on February 13 following a foul on Valon Behrami in the Eagles’ 2-1 defeat to Watford.

After his expedition in England, he returned to France where he signed for Troyes on a one-season contract, with an option of a further 12 months.

The Senegalese star could make his debut when Charlton Athletic welcome Cheltenham Town to the Valley on Saturday.