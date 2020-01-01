Pahang keeping cards close to their chest in terms of import players

With only one import player confirmed for the 2020 season, there's five weeks left for Pahang to fill up the quota before their opening MSL match.

Last season's runner-up are still on the lookout for the four remaining import slots available to them for the new 2020 season but The Elephants will not be rushed into making any decisions.

Having gone through the disappointment of Jose Eduardo last season that forced Pahang to replace him midway through the season with Lazarus Kaimbi, the management is adopting a more careful approach this time around.

Team manager, Datuk Mohammed Suffian Awang explained that trials and evaluations are on-going to ensure that when Pahang eventually get their import players, they will be the right ones.

"For now, the squad under Dollah Salleh is undergoing the same preparations as other teams. Just that now we are evaluating the import players with more care not only in terms of performance but also in terms of the contract as some are requesting illogical demands.

"We are in constant discussions with the upper management that should we find players who fit into Dollah's tactics and with the right price, we will sign them. There's still a long time to the first match, so we will use this long period well.

"Yes, they (Dickson Nwakaeme and Kaimbi) have offered their services. However there are no discussion at the moment with Kaimbi, only with Dickson. But like I said, that is down to what we feel is right for the team from all aspects," said Suffian during an MFL event earlier this week.

Last season Pahang had Nwakaeme, Kaimbi, Safuwan Baharudin, Saddil Ramdani and Herold Goulon on their books with only one of the five confirmed to have been retained. Former centre back Goulon is the only one thus far who is confirmed to be pulling on the colours of Pahang for the new season.

Despite the departures of several notable names, the fact that Pahang still have Matthew Davies, Nor Azam Azih, Muslim Ahmad and Mohamadou Sumareh on their books means that they do possess the required quality to challenge for a place in the top half of the table.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram