Paderborn's Kilian first Bundesliga player diagnosed with coronavirus

The young German defender has tested positive for the illness that has suspended competitions across Europe

Paderborn's Luca Kilian became the first player diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday with the German competition only recently postponing this weekend's games.

Players across Europe are now testing positive for the illness with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi both diagnosed on Thursday.

side have so far been the worst hit with five players now testing positive.

Less than 24 hours before Paderborn were supposed to play Fortuna in the Bundesliga, the club confirmed Kilian's diagnosis after originally running tests on their manager.

"As part of initial tests for coronavirus this Friday, the SCP07 recorded the first case of an acute illness," a Paderborn club statement read.

"After the all-clear for head coach Steffen Baumgart, central defender Luca Kilian, who has not been used for a few weeks due to an injury, has tested positively. In close coordination with the local authorities, the SCP07 will take extensive measures to contain the coronavirus.

"Tomorrow, Saturday, the players and all members of the functional team will undergo a corona virus test."

Kilian, 20, started his senior career with 's reserve side before moving to Paderborn in 2019.

The German under-21 international has made 13 Bundesliga appearances this season but an injury means his last match now dates back to January 19.

's top-flight competition was initially meant to go ahead this weekend before the Bundesliga decided on Friday afternoon to postpone all of this weekend's matches and the competition until April 2.

“In light of today's developments regarding the coronavirus and suspected cases in direct connection with the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, the Presidium of the DFL Deutsche Fussball Liga has decided at short notice to postpone the 26th matchday for both leagues," a statement read.

“In addition, the committee recommends, as planned, that the general assembly of the professional clubs, which will meet next Monday, continue to suspend play until April 2."

The decision came in the wake of widespread censure with defender Thiago Alcantara particularly critical of the Bundesliga's plan to play on.

"This is crazy. Please stop fooling around and land on reality," he said on Twitter. "Let's be honest, there are much more important priorities than any sport."