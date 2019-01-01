Ozil to Man Utd? Scholes believes former club would benefit from Arsenal outcast's services

He may be out in the cold at the Emirates Stadium, but the former Germany international is seen as a possible option for the Red Devils

Former favourite Paul Scholes believes the struggling Reds could benefit from signing Mesut Ozil to add more creativity to their flagging attacking efforts.

United finally managed to snap a winless away run that stretched back more than seven months on Thursday, with a narrow victory over Partizan in Belgrade.

It was far from a vintage display from Ole Gunnar's Solskjaer's men, though, who only netted via the penalty spot thanks to Anthony Martial's effort.

Goals have been at a premium for United recently, with the club netting just six in their last eight Premier League outings after opening the campaign with a 4-0 drubbing of .

But could a classic playmaker like Ozil, recently out of favour with , be the answer?

"Man Utd could do with someone like Ozil who can link a team together," Scholes explained to BT Sport following his former club's win.

"[He is] a player who can link teams together. He has got great quality, he's shown that in his career.

"He could be an answer short-term, I don't know. I think that would be up to him, ultimately.

"I can't [see it happening], but he's the type of player, short-term, who United could do with."

Ozil was banished to the sidelines for Arsenal's own Europa League match on Thursday, as the Gunners took on Vitoria at the Emirates Stadium.

The former international's last competitive appearance came on September 24 in Arsenal's 5-0 thrashing of in the , while he has been restricted to just one Premier League outing in 2019-20.

There have been claims that Ozil's omission owes to a lack of effort in training, although Gunners boss Unai Emery recently moved to deny such mutterings.

"Mesut Ozil, for us, is important. Sometimes one player could be important playing or could be important being on the bench or could be important preparing for the next match," he told reporters.

"This is our mentality and this is the way we want to create with 25 players in the squad.

“Mesut Ozil is in the same way and I told you now for the last three weeks he is working and improving and being better in the training. If we need him we are going use him.”