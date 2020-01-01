Ozil moving to Fenerbahce is possible, claims Arsenal loanee Elneny

The Egyptian midfielder is spending the 2019-20 campaign away from the Emirates and believes a colleague in north London could follow in his footsteps

Mohamed Elneny claims Mesut Ozil “could come to ” at some stage, with the midfielder currently taking in a loan spell at the Turkish club.

The Gunners allowed the international head out of Emirates Stadium on a season-long deal in the summer of 2019.

While Elneny is currently a long way from north London, he remains in contact with those back at Emirates Stadium.

More teams

Ozil is among those he speaks to on a regular basis, with the World Cup winner eager to find out how things are going in Istanbul.

The former international boasts strong ties to the Turkish club through his mother and has hinted at making a move in the past.

Ozil is currently tied to terms at Arsenal until 2021, but he would be free to take on a new challenge once that agreement comes to a close.

Elneny believes Fener could be his next port of call, telling beIN Sports: “Mesut really loves Fenerbahce. He's always speaking about the club and the fans.

“If you ask me, I think he could come to Fenerbahce. He's always trying to annoy me by singing Fenerbahce chants.”

Ozil’s agent stated back in 2015 that a switch to could be made, saying: “If he were to leave then Fenerbahce would be an option.

“At the end of the day it is a huge club and I think Ozil would say yes to an offer if it came down to it.”

Talk of a transfer to Fenerbahce emerged again during a difficult spell for Ozil at Arsenal under the guidance of Unai Emery.

A welcome return to form has been enjoyed since Mikel Arteta was handed the managerial reins, and that has curbed the exit rumours again for now.

Article continues below

The 31-year-old playmaker has said of his immediate plans: “After this season I have one more year, so after that I will know because I can't see the future.

“The thing I can do is give everything for the team, for myself, to be successful and let's see what happens.”

Ozil has taken in 21 appearances for Arsenal this season across all competitions, contributing one goal and two assists.