'Ozil is past the point of frustration' - Arsenal legend sympathises with midfielder's plight under Emery

Paul Merson predicts that the Germany international will have to leave Emirates Stadium if he continues to be left out of the first team

Mesut Ozil must be wondering what he has to do to get in Unai Emery's starting XI at , says Paul Merson.

Ozil has been restricted to just one Premier League appearance this season, with Emery opting to blood some of the younger members of his squad ahead of the playmaker in midfield.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock have benefitted from the Spaniard's youthful selection policy, but Arsenal's highest earner has been left on the sidelines.

Ozil has not played since the Gunners' 2-2 draw at on September 19 and did not make the final squad for Monday night's 1-0 defeat at .

Club legend Merson sympathises with the German's current plight and feels a talismanic midfielder should be playing regularly for Arsenal at this stage of his career.

"Ozil doesn't play because he doesn't run around," Merson told The Debate on Sky Sports. "He would play in my team, because he can make things happen. Then you get two midfield players around him who do run around.

"He's on £350,000 a week - and that's the problem. If he was on £10,000 a week, he would play every week even if he didn't run around. Because he's on £350,000 a week that means he has to.

"I would be wondering how am I not getting in this team? He might have gone past the point of frustration now and be wondering, 'what am I doing?' You would have to weigh it up.

"He played in the Watford game away and I don't think he did anything wrong, but he hasn't played since. He gets in my team.

"Until he's out of the club, I don't see how Arsenal can bring new players in. If they go for a top player next summer, they will point to Ozil being on £350,000 a week.

"Ramsey left the club because he wasn't offered anywhere near the same as Ozil and he left on a free transfer."

Arsenal's shock loss at Bramall Lane highlighted their lack of creativity in midfield once again, with the defence also still a major cause for concern for Emery.

The Gunners have already conceded 12 goals in just nine Premier League fixtures this term, with match-winning displays from attacking duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette often masking a number of underlying issues at the Emirates.

Ozil could return to Emery's line-up in the Europa League on Thursday, with Portuguese outfit Vitoria set to arrive in north London.

After their latest European outing, Arsenal will start to prepare for a crucial Premier League showdown at home to on Sunday.