‘Ozil doesn't have the best discipline’ - Wenger details how to get the best out of Arsenal outcast

The former boss believes that if the balance of the team is correct, the ex-Germany star can still be effective

manager Mikel Arteta has been given some tips on how to get the best out of Mesut Ozil by legendary ex-Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

The former international does not appear to fit into the Spaniard’s plans at the Emirates Stadium, with his high-profile omission from the Europa League squad the latest blow to his chances of breaking back into the thinking at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger believes that the 31-year-old can still be effective, but he needs a certain structure in place around him to thrive.

Speaking to Der Speigel, Wenger said: “He wasn't exactly the one with the greatest discipline on the pitch. And playing the game without the ball wasn’t exactly his forte. But you can deal with that if you put some more defensively minded players by his side. The main thing is to get the balance between attack and defence right.”

Wenger did hint, however, that the way the game is played now is perhaps not to the liking of the former man.

“Players have lost their technical quality over the past 10 years,” Wenger argued. “Athleticism has become more important than technique and decision making. It's more about physical characteristics and intensity, about explosiveness. And it's also about being a showman.”

Ozil joined the Gunners when Wenger was still in charge in the summer of 2013 and in the 2015-16 season recorded 19 assists in the Premier League – the second most on record at the time behind Thierry Henry’s 20 in the 2002-03 season, a tally since matched by Kevin De Bruyne.

He was also the quickest player in Premier League history to 50 assists – although De Bruyne has since beaten that record – but he continues to hold the distinction of being the only player to top the assist charts in , the and the Premier League.

Despite this, Ozil has proven to be a polarising figure among the Arsenal support due to his perceived lack of work rate.

Arteta, meanwhile, has frozen him out of the first team while the player has insisted that he will not be moved on, much to the frustration of some supporters, who believe he is picking up a large wage for doing little.

Earlier this week, Ozil said he would pay the wages of Gunnersaurus after the mascot was let go by the club after 27 years of service.