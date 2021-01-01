Ozil contacted by DFB President Keller as German FA hope to set up reconciliation meeting

The Arsenal playmaker retired from international football in acrimonious circumstances, naming the former president as a chief reason for his decision

The German Football Association (DFB) have contacted Mesut Ozil to set up a meeting and reconcile with the playmaker.

The 2014 World Cup winner’s international career ended in acrimonious circumstances following ’s shock early exit from the following tournament in 2018.

Ozil announced his international retirement on Twitter, citing perceived discrimination following a controversial photo with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The treatment I have received from the DFB and many others makes me no longer want to wear the German national team shirt,” Ozil said at the time. “I feel unwanted and think what I have achieved since my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten.”

Ozil, a five-time German Player of the Year, singled out former DFB president Reinhard Grindel, accusing him of racism. He added: "I will no longer stand for being a scapegoat for his incompetence and inability to do his job properly."

Now, Grindel’s successor, Fritz Keller, has reached out to Ozil to repair the relationship between Ozil and the DFB.

“We were informed that our president has contacted Mesut,” DFB director Oliver Bierhoff told Bild. “If a meeting emerges from it and everyone sits down at the table, we would be happy. I was in contact with Mesut on his birthday via WhatsApp and he replied very nicely.”

The Bild report added that the message from Keller was made after Germany drew 3-3 with in an international friendly on October 7.

Ozil recently mentioned Keller’s approach in a Twitter Q&A, saying he appreciated the gesture.

“Of course I had many amazing memories playing with the national team - we won the World Cup in and were part of a great era for German football,” Ozil wrote. “I would never say I regret playing for Germany. Lots has been said about the way it ended, and I don’t regret that decision.

“In life you move on, and I’m thankful to have received such a nice personal letter recently from DFB President, Fritz Keller, which addressed all the issues that occurred at the time.”

In total, Ozil played 92 times for Germany, scoring 23 goals in a nine-year international career.