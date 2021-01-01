Oxlade-Chamberlain opens up on his situation at Liverpool as summer transfer talk surfaces

The England international midfielder has found regular game time hard to come by this season, but he remains happy at Anfield

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is unable to explain why he has been overlooked so frequently at Liverpool of late, but he remains happy at Anfield as questions start to be asked of his future.

The England international midfielder has endured his fair share of injury struggles since completing a move to Merseyside from Arsenal in 2017.

He has taken in 103 appearances for the Reds, becoming a Champions League and Premier League title winner, but only 16 of those outings have come this season as a summer switch is now mooted for the versatile 27-year-old.

What has been said?

Discussing his situation with LFC TV after registering his first goal of the season in a 3-0 win over Burnley, Oxlade-Chamberlain said: "I’ve felt pretty good for a while now, but for whatever reason it’s not been so easy with opportunities.

"Sometimes that’s part of football, it’s not what you like.

"I’ve been kicking myself, trying to push and ask questions, but sometimes it doesn’t always go your way.

"The main thing is I stay focused. I’m absolutely delighted to be a part of this team and play for this football club, and that’s what I want to do.

"That’s all I've been focusing on really, trying to make sure that I work as hard as I can for the boys. Keep training well, keep giving the manager decisions to make, as the other lads have in a similar position to me at the minute.

"That’s all we can do, keep our heads down and whenever we get the opportunity, like tonight, I went on there and did something positive.

"I’d have liked to have done that a few more times coming on this season, but you have these spells in football sometimes and the main thing is I’ve been through difficult moments in my career.

"Just being fit and healthy for a start, that’s always a good thing and gives you a base to work off.

"I’ve tried to work as hard as I can, keep my head down and keep believing in what we’re all trying to do here which is qualify for that top four.

"Any time I get the opportunity to help, I’ve got to make sure I’m ready to do that."

Oxlade-Chamberlain's record in 2020-21

The all-action midfielder has started only two Premier League games this season and taken in just 243 minutes of game time across 12 outings in the English top-flight.

His first appearance of the campaign did not come until December 19, with another serious knee problem keeping him out of 20 games.

He had previously suffered ligament damage in April 2018, with that injury seeing him miss almost a year of competitive football.

There have been further niggling knocks since then, preventing Oxlade-Chamberlain from nailing down a role in Klopp's plans.

He now faces fierce competition for places and has seen a move speculated on alongside the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri in what is shaping up to be a busy summer for Liverpool.

