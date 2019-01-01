Oussama Tannane scores first SBV Vitesse goal at RKC Waalwijk

The Moroccan’s second half strike at the Mandemakers Stadium ended his run of seven games without a goal for his new team

Oussama Tannane scored his first SBV Vitesse goal in Sunday’s 2-1 league victory at RKC Waalwijk.

Tannane converted a 77th minute penalty to hand Leonid Slutsky’s men their second away victory this season.

Mali international Nouha Dicko powered the visitors ahead after 17 minutes, but Fred Grim's men equalised through Clint Leemans in the 53rd minutes – with Julian Lelieveld getting the marching orders for serious foul play.

Despite FC Hollywood at the Rhine’s numerical disadvantage, they secured maximum point through the international.

After completing his loan spell at Utrecht, Tannane signed a three-year contract with Slutsky’s side in July 2019, but the winger had to wait after seven games to open his goal account.

Also, the goal ended his run of nine months without a goal in the ’ elite division since December 16, 2018 against Heerenveen.

Following this victory, Vitesse are sixth in the log with seven points after four games, while Waalwijk who are winless so far are placed 16th with just one point.

The 25-year-old would be hoping to get a goal when his team host Utrecht in their next fixture on October 5.