Osimhen starts against Juventus, Anguissa handed Serie A debut

The Nigeria international starts while his Cameroon counterpart has been handed his Italian top-flight debut as the Blues tackle the Old Lady

Andre-Frank Anguissa and Victor Osimhen have been named in Napoli’s starting XI for Saturday’s blockbuster Serie A fixture against Juventus.

The Cameroon international joined the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona outfit on loan following Fulham’s demotion to the English second tier.

In a 4-3-3 formation adopted by manager Luciano Spalletti, Anguissa will hold sway in the midfield alongside Spain’s Fabian Ruiz and Macedonian star Elif Elmas.

For Nigeria international Osimhen, he has been drafted back into the line-up after his two-game ban for violent conduct against Daan Heymans during a league match versus Venezia was rescinded following a successful appeal by Napoli.

The Nigeria international was sent off during the first half of the Blues’ 2-0 victory by referee Gianluca Aureliano last month after he appeared to have hit Heymans during a corner kick.

That was the second time the former Wolfsburg and Lille man had been sent off since the commencement of his professional career.

He was issued a red card for the first time during a Uefa Europa League clash against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena on October 29, 2020.

Notwithstanding, he will lead the hosts’ quest to get the goals against Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

The Super Eagle joins Matteo Politano and Lorenzo Insigne in the attack, whereas, Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly will provide cover for goalkeeper David Ospina alongside Mario Rui, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Greek star Kostas Manolas.

Algeria international Adam Ounas has been named amongst the substitutes while his compatriot Faouzi Ghoulam is ruled out due to a muscle injury.

Article continues below

Anguissa was part of the Olympique Marseille squad that finished as runners-up in the Europa League for the 2017–18 season. And as such, his experience would prove pivotal in the Blues’ quest to win the same competition this term.

For Osimhen, he would be hoping to score his maiden goal of the season after he scored 10 goals in 24 Serie A matches during the 2020-21 campaign.



Unbeaten in their last 16 matches in all competitions, the two-time Italian kings would be hoping to extend their impressive form against Juventus.