Osimhen: Lille striker named in Ligue 1 Team of the Week

The 20-year-old has been named in the French top-flight best XI of the week after rescuing a point for the Great Danes at Stade Pierre-Mauroy

striker Victor Osimhen has been included in the Team of the Week following his performance against on Sunday.

The international rescued the Great Danes from defeat at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, scoring the equalising goal in their 2-2 draw against the Crocodiles.

The stalemate ensured Christophe Galtier’s men extend their unbeaten run in the French top-flight to four games.

On the back of the displays, the 20-year-old forward has been named as one of the most performing players in the week under review.

Osimhen is also in line to clinch the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for September, having been shortlisted along with international and striker Islam Slimani and Nantes’s Nicolas Pallois.

In total, Osimhen has scored eight goals and provided two assists since his summer switch from Belgian side Charleroi.

The former man will hope to replicate the form for Nigeria when they take on in an international friendly on Sunday.