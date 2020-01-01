Osimhen leads Lille past Alioui's Angers

The Nigeria international has now scored 12 goals in the French topflight thanks to his latest effort against the Black and Whites

secured a 2-0 away win over in Friday's encounter with Victor Osimhen finding the net.



Having fired blanks in the Great Danes' 1-0 triumph over , the international rediscovered his scoring form in the Week 24 encounter.



Osimhen handed Christophe Galtier's men a 14th minute lead thanks to Jonathan Bamba's assist. Bamba launched the ball to the ex- man who beats his marker before lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle.

17' GOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL 👊. It's that man @victorosimhen9 who has given us the lead !!! Oh YESSSSS 💥#SCOLOSC 0-1 pic.twitter.com/RMgA4kjEWf — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) February 7, 2020

Game over 😁 !! We take three more valuable points and rack up our 3️⃣rd consecutive @Ligue1_ENG win 👊. @victorosimhen9 and @renatosanches35 with the goals in #Angers 👏. #SCOLOSC pic.twitter.com/KpW9z2Id0s — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) February 7, 2020

Renato Sanches sealed the win with 15 minutes left to play as Stephane Moulin's men left Stade Raymond Kopa disappointed.After putting in an impressive display with three shots on target, 25 touches, nine passes and 44.4 % of passing accuracy, the Super Eagle was replaced by Nicolas Gaitan in the 80th minute.Mozambique's Reinildo Mandava saw every minute of action for Galtier's side but was cautioned by referee Benoit Bastien, while 's Saad Agouzoul was not available for selection.For Angers, they had several Africans on duty with Cote d'Ivoire's Ismael Traore, 's Sada Thioub, 's Stephane Bahoken and Morocco's Rachid Alioui playing a role in the loss.Thanks to this triumph, Lille remain fourth in the French topflight log with 40 points from 24 outings. They host second-placed Olympique in their next outing.