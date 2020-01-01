Oshoala scores first goal of the season as Barcelona continue winning streak

The Nigerian forward grabbed the opening goal for the Catalans in their big win at Sporting Huelva on Sunday

Asisat Oshoala scored her first goal in the 2020-21 Spanish Primera Iberdrola campaign as thrashed Huelva 6-0 on Sunday.

Having failed to find the back of the net in two matches, the Super Falcons striker's opener inspired her team's extension of their winning streak in the Spanish top-flight as they claimed their third straight victory.

The defending champions made a brilliant start to the contest as Mariona Caldentey's perfect pass allowed Oshoala to score her first league goal of the season for her side after just five minutes.

More teams

Three minutes later, Kheira Hamraoui doubled the lead for Barcelona before Alexia Putellas netted a third six minutes from half-time.

After the restart, Caldentey got on the scoresheet with a fourth of the match 10 minutes into the second half before Caroline Graham Hansen made it five for the visitors in the 76th minute.

Two minutes later, Caldentey bagged her second assist of the match as she teed up substitute Bruna Vilamala to wrap up the big victory.

Oshoala, who was in action for 68 minutes before she was taken off for Vilamala has now scored one goal in three matches this term.

Article continues below

On the other hand, Spanish-born Gambian Fatoumata Kanteh featured in the opening 45 minutes for Sporting Huelva before she was replaced by Cinta Del Mar.

The victory took Barcelona two points clear at the top of the Spanish Iberdrola table with nine points after three games while Sporting Huelva languish at the bottom with no points after two outings.

After the international break, Sporting will visit in their next league outings on November 1, while Barcelona welcome on the same day.