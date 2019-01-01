Oshoala faces Aluko as Africans learn Women's Champions League Round of 32 fate

The Round of 32 draw for Europe's premier women's club competition has been made and a host of stars from Africa will be in action

's Asisat Oshoala will be leading the attack for as they take on Italian champions and Eniola Aluko's in a Uefa Women's Round of 32 tie, following Friday night's draw.

Oshoala scored the Spanish giants' only goal against in last season's final, becoming the first African to manage the feat.

This term, they must squeeze past the Italian giants in September's knockout stages in a bid to repeat their run from last season.

Elsewhere, the Nigeria duo of Shade Pratt and Chinaza Uchendu, alongside 's Farida Machia, will bear the burden for debutants Braga when they take on French giants .

Braga saw off Rigas, Sturm Graz and Apollon Limassol to advance, a run of form they will need to maintain to zoom past Olivier Echouafni's side.

Also, Zambia duo Misozi Zulu, Racheal Kundananji and Nigeria's Charity Reuben will hope to power BIIK Kazygurt past .

While 's Brondby will take on Swedish Champions Pitea and Nigeria international Faith Ikidi's side, will slug it out with Nigeria's Saidat Adegoke and 's Lugano.

Nigeria's Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva, Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse, Cameroon's Alvina Niyolle and South African duo Rachel Sebati and Letago Madiba will represent Minsk against Zurich.

The Round of 32 first legs will be played on September 10 and the second legs on September 24.