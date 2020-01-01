Oparanozie nets winner to inspire Dijon victory against Montpellier

The Nigeria international powered her side back to winning ways, with her second goal of the season, at Stade des Poussots

Desire Oparanozie scored the match-winner as secured a 1-0 victory over in Saturday's D1 Arkema encounter.

Oparanozie was handed her fifth league start since teaming up with the Dijonnaises in the summer and she was the heroine of the game.

's Salma Amani was also afforded her seventh outing of the season and helped Dijon preserve their narrow lead in her brief spell.

Dijon started the game on an impressive note, and almost earned the lead as early as the fifth minute through Oparazonie off Lea Khelifi's pass.

Montpellier, however, almost gained a breakthrough in the 20th minute off a fine attack but goalkeeper Mylene Chavas made a good save.

Seven minutes from the half time break, the hosts secured the winner through Oparanozie's header off Elise Bonet's cross.

Oparanozie, who scored her second goal of the season for Dijon, featured for 81 minutes of the game on her sixth outing of the season before she was replaced by Moroccan Amani.

The result saw Dijon record their fourth win of the season and move to sixth on the log, with 12 points from eight matches this season.

Oparanozie, meanwhile, will look to add to her tally when Dijon visit Fleury 91 on November 21.