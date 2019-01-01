Onyekuru and Feghouli's goals secure Turkish Super Lig title for Galatasaray

Second half efforts from the African stars secured the Lions' 22nd league title at the Turk Telekom Stadium on Sunday

Henry Onyekuru and Sofiane Feghouli were on target as defeated 2-1 to win the 2018-19 Turkish Super Lig title.

Fatih Terim's men fought back from a goal down to lift the Turkish top-flight crown for the second time in a row.

Rijad Bajic's effort in the 17th minute broke the deadlock at the Turk Telekom Stadium to put Istanbul Basaksehir ahead but the hosts proved their resilience in the second half.

Two minutes after the restart, Feghouli scored the equaliser for Galatasaray before Onyekuru grabbed the match-winning goal in the 67th minute.

Galatasaray won the league after gathering 69 points from 33 games, three points more than Istanbul Basaksehir with a game to go. When points are tied, the Turkish league uses the head-to-head record instead of goal difference so Galatasaray's title is confirmed.

Your dreams are our cliché.



For the 22nd time...



Galatasaray are the #CHAMPIONS of ! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bTV23hwS4M — 22x Turkish Champions! 🏆 (@Galatasaray) May 19, 2019

DR Congo's Christian Luyindama, 's Younes Belhanda and 's Mbaye Diagne were also in action for the Lions who stretched their unbeaten run to 14 matches.

Article continues below

Fatih Terim's men will hope to end their campaign on a high when they visit Sivasspor for their last league outing of the season on May 25.

On the international scene, Onyekuru has been named in 's 25-man provisional squad for the 2019 while Feghouli is expected to play a part in 's campaign at the continental showpiece.

The Super Eagles have been drawn against Madagascar, Guinea and Burundi in Group B while the Desert Foxes are up against Senegal, and in Group C.