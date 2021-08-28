Onyeka’s impact excites Brentford’s Frank ahead of Aston Villa clash

The 23-year-old Super Eagle has started in the last two matches after joining the Bees from FC Midtjylland in this transfer window

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has heaped praise on new signing Frank Onyeka as they prepare to face Aston Villa in their third match of the Premier League campaign on Saturday.

The promoted side will travel to Villa Park and coach Frank has admitted some of his new signings including Nigeria international Onyeka have already settled in well into the club.

“[The new signings] have settled in well, especially Kristoffer Ajer and Frank [Onyeka] who started the first two games and did very well,” Thomas told the club’s official website.

“Yoane Wissa came in a bit later, but we have big expectations for him and believe he can help us. He got 90 good minutes on Tuesday night. Alvaro Fernandez is a good goalkeeper and you have Myles Peart-Harris as well. They have settled in well.

“I think we have a strong squad and a squad that can compete. I am happy but we are always aware of the market. I can’t say one definitely won’t come in, but I can’t say one definitely will come in. We are not desperate to bring one in. We have built a squad that I think is strong enough and exciting enough to be competitive but also has some interesting players for the future.”

On their trip to face Aston Villa, Thomas said: “We are very humble. Of course, we believe in ourselves and go into every game believing we can win. We believe we can go to Villa Park and get something out of it. Villa are a massive club and Dean Smith has done a fantastic job.

“They have invested massively in the squad over the past three seasons. This summer they lost Jack Grealish but invested well in Danny Ings, Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia, and Ashley Young.

“They are building a team that, over time, could be a top-eight team.”

The Bees opened their return to the top-flight with a 2-0 win against Arsenal before forcing a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.