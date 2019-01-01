Kim Swee calls up key players for AFF U-22 Championship
Malaysia U-22 head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has released the names of players that he wants at his centralised camp, ahead of the AFF U-22 Championship later this month.
This time around, he is not taking any chances, and has called up key players that had been left out earlier.
The performance of his side, then composed of newcomers, in earlier camps and friendly matches has drawn concern, especially their defensive department.
For the coming training camp, he has called up Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli and defender Dominic Tan, Malaysia international Syahmi Safari, as well as Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak, who recently signed with Fagiano Okayama in Japan, among many others. However, the names of two more JDT stars, Safawi Rasid and Akhyar Rashid are absent from the list.
But it is yet to be known whether their clubs will release the players wanted by Kim Swee, as the Malaysian football campaign has just kicked off over the previous weekend.
The camp will be held in Bukit Jalil between February 10 to 15. 23 of the the players will then head to Cambodia for the AFF U-22 Championship. In March they will take part in the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers.
The full call-up list are as follows:
|
NO
|
NAME
|
AGE
|
POSITION
|
CLUB
|
1.
|
MUHAMMAD DANIAL AMIER NORHISHAM
|
22
|
CM
|
FELDA UNITED
|
2.
|
MUHAMMAD ZAHRIL AZRI ZABRI
|
20
|
CM
|
FELDA UNITED
|
3.
|
MUHAMMAD AZRI AB GHANI
|
20
|
GK
|
FELDA UNITED
|
4.
|
AHMAD TASNIM FITRI MOHD NASIR
|
20
|
CB
|
FELDA UNITED
|
5.
|
NIK AKIF SYAHIRAN NIK MAT
|
20
|
CM
|
KELANTAN
|
6.
|
MUHAMMAD DANIAL HAQIM DRAMAN
|
21
|
CM
|
KELANTAN
|
7.
|
MUHAMAD SHAHRUL NIZAM ROS HASNI
|
21
|
LWB
|
KELANTAN
|
8.
|
NIK AZLI NIK ALIAS
|
22
|
RW
|
KELANTAN
|
9.
|
DAMIEN LIM CHIEN KHAI
|
22
|
GK
|
PKNS FC
|
10.
|
MUHAMMAD JAFRI MUHAMMAD FIRDAUS CHEW
|
22
|
CF
|
PKNS FC
|
11.
|
ARIFF AR-RASYID ARIFFIN
|
21
|
CB
|
PKNS FC
|
12.
|
KOGILESWARAN RAJ
|
21
|
LW
|
PAHANG
|
13.
|
MOHD FAISAL ABDUL HALIM
|
21
|
RW
|
PAHANG
|
14.
|
R. DINESH
|
21
|
CB
|
PAHANG
|
15.
|
EVAN WENSLEY WENCESLAUS
|
21
|
CB
|
SABAH
|
16.
|
ARIUSDIUS JAIS
|
21
|
LW
|
SABAH
|
17.
|
MUHAMMAD HAZIQ NADZLI
|
21
|
GK
|
JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM
|
18.
|
DOMINIC TAN JUN JIN
|
22
|
CB
|
JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM
|
19.
|
MOHAMAD HARIZ KAMARUDIN
|
22
|
CB
|
JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM II
|
20.
|
MUHAMMAD SYAHMI SAFARI
|
21
|
RWB
|
SELANGOR
|
21.
|
MUHAMMAD AMIRUL ASHRAF ARIFFIN
|
21
|
CB
|
UITM FC
|
22.
|
MOHD FADZRUL DANEL MOHD NIZAM
|
21
|
CM
|
KEDAH
|
23.
|
MUHAMMAD NAZIRUL AFIF IBRAHIM
|
22
|
RWB
|
PERAK
|
24.
|
NABIL HAKIM BOKHARI
|
20
|
LWB
|
KUALA LUMPUR
|
25.
|
MUHAMMAD IZZAN SYAHMI MUSTAPA
|
22
|
CF
|
TERENGGANU FC
|
26.
|
MUHAMMAD HADI FAYYADH ABDUL RAZAK
|
19
|
CF
|
FAGIANO OKAYAMA
