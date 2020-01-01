With one year remaining on his contract, Felda's Nidzam refuses to be linked with Selangor

Relegated Felda United head coach Nidzam Jamil refuses to be linked with his former club Selangor.

Felda United head coach Nidzam Jamil's name has always been mentioned by fans as one of the possible coaches to take the reins, and with the Red Giants currently needing a new permanent boss, his name has again been thrown into the ring by the supporters.

While last year he produced a poetic response to Goal's enquiry whether he was interested in leading the Red Giants in the near future, a similar line of questioning posed by us just last weekend was met with bemusement.

However, the situation was understandable. On Saturday, needing a win in their final Malaysia match against Selangor in order to stand a chance to beat relegation, Nidzam's charges instead fell to a 6-1 defeat, dooming them to a demotion in 2021.

Enquired by Goal whether he has changed his mind on joining his former team as a head coach or a coaching staff member, the 40-year old trainer responded that he has one year remaining on his contract at the struggling outfit, and declines to be linked with them.

"I still have one year left on my contract with Felda and they remain my employer. I have never talked of any plans of leaving. These days everyone creates stories and rumours, but the truth is I don't see it (appointment by Selangor) happening.

"I still have long to go in my career, I'm only 40, I'm still happy despite the ups and downs of coaching. Not many coaches have had the experiences of beating relegation and being relegated. I'm hoping for a better time next year. Do you understand?

"And Selangor are a big club, so they deserve a more renowned head coach," explained the former SPA FC and AirAsia FC head coach.