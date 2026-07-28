One million players and counting: How Lay’s RePlay is bringing soccer to more communities

Lay’s RePlay is opening up access to soccer in ways few other companies can. Their initiative is a truly global effort that brings in youth, adults, and people of all demographics to rally around the beautiful game. And it all came to a head in this year’s FIFA World Cup 2026™.

It’s a good idea from the start. The Lay’s RePlay program is a simple one: use recycled chip packets to make artificial, five-a-side turf pitches. The process is relatively easy: chip bags are washed, shredded, and converted into a layer below artificial turf - making pitches playable.

And it’s happening all over the world. To date, Lay’s RePlay has opened 13 pitches in 12 countries. Eighteen organizations are involved, while total programming has gone on for more than 25,000 hours. Lay’s says that around 1.1 million people have used the pitches since 2021.









The FIFA World Cup 2026™ has given them a new purpose. In coordination with the tournament, Lay’s has formed nine different RePlay leagues in seven different countries. Italy, Colombia, Mexico (three different leagues), South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Portugal all have a league.

Those tournaments have provided a safe and high-quality space for participants to kick a ball around. Thus far, 200 teams have entered, with nearly 2,000 total participants. 800 games have been played.





On the line was an all-inclusive trip to one of three FIFA World Cup 2026™ cities: Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey and Mexico City. Selected participants have traveled to games and also experienced plenty of local culture in city breaks that combine tourism and football.









Perhaps the best part here is that it’s not necessarily all about winning. To be sure, quality play has been rewarded. But participants are also selected based on how well they cheer for their teammates, and how often they celebrate.

And that might be the most important thing of all.



“Lay’s RePlay has always been about more than building pitches; it’s about building community. Through the RePlay World Cup League, we’re giving young people around the world the chance to lead, to connect, and to see firsthand how the power of football can inspire real social change,” said Adam Warner, PepsiCo Vice President, Global Sports & Entertainment Partnerships. “As these youth champions represented their communities at FIFA World Cup 2026, we’re proud to stand with them and celebrate the incredible impact that play, purpose, and opportunity can create together.”