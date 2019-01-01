Ondrasek delighted after scoring the Czech Republic's winner against England

The striker came off the bench to score the winner for his country against the Three Lions in Prague

Zdenek Ondrasek admitted he is still coming to terms with the mind-blowing moment of scoring the winning goal against in his first international appearance for the .



Debutant Ondrasek, 30, was the hero in Prague as the Czech Republic came from behind to boost their hopes of automatic qualification for with a 2-1 victory on Friday.

The Czech's moved level with England atop Group A having played an extra game than their star-studded opponents with three rounds remaining.

Ondrasek, who plays for Dallas in , replaced forward Patrik Schick after 65 minutes with the game level at 1-1 and the striker could barely believe he had scored the winner against the 2018 World Cup semi-finalists.



"I think it still doesn't feel right, I'm happy that I scored, but I don't feel it," he told UEFA.com.

GET IN!!! FULL-TIME!



Fantastic performance and even better result! 2-1 pic.twitter.com/FPybUblhcp — Czech Football Team (@ceskarepre_eng) October 11, 2019

"It's so big I think my head will explode soon because I played my first game for my country, which I was waiting for so long, and I scored the winning goal against England. I'm so happy it's unbelievable.



"The other guys on the bench said, 'score a goal, man'. So after an amazing pass from [Lukas] Masopust I hit it perfectly and I'm so happy it went in."

The Czech Republic play third-placed Kosovo at home next, and victory for the hosts would assure them of an automatic qualification spot. Kosovo are currently four points behind the top two, and defeat would leave an insurmountable gap.

If England beat Bulgaria and Kosovo do not win, Gareth Southgate's side would also confirm their place at the finals of the tournament.

While qualification is still likely, the nature of the Three Lions' performance in Prague was cause for concern, with a number of players underperforming. Danny Rose and Michael Keane were among those singled out for criticism as they struggled to impose themselves on the contest.



The Czech Republic finish their qualifying campaign in November with a home game against Kosovo before a trip to Bulgaria in the final round, while England face Montenegro and Kosovo in their final two qualification games.