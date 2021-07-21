Olympics 2020: Zambia 3-10 Netherlands: Lionesses destroy Copper Queens

Making their debut at the global sporting showpiece, the African side got decimated by the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup runners-up on Wednesday

Zambia’s debut at the Olympic Games ended in a massive disappointment as they were thrashed 10-3 by the Netherlands on Wednesday afternoon.

The Copper Queens were picked as Africa’s representatives in women’s football after defeating Cameroon 2-1 in the final of Caf Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

However, they started their campaign on a sour note as they were torn apart by Sarina Wiegman’s women with Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema finding the net on four occasions.

Although captain Barbra Banda got a hat-trick, that could not rescue Bruce Mwape’s side from crumbling at the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu.

Zambia knew they were in for a rough encounter when they leaked in the first goal just after nine minutes as Miedema capitalised on a goalkeeping gaffe from Hapoel Be'er Sheva's Hazel Nali.

Lieke Martens doubled the lead for the Europeans in the 14th minute while Miedema scored her second of the evening a minute later.

Looking dead and buried, Zambia refused to accept defeat as they stepped up their attacking forays to pull one back through treble queen Banda.

In the goal-laden first half, the Netherlands continued to attack as Miedema completed her treble in the 29th minute thanks to an assist from Danielle van de Donk.

Despite the massive lead, Wiegman’s side was not done as they took a four-goal lead through Martens’ second of the day. This time, it was Jackie Groenen who turned provider for the Barcelona striker.

Netherlands went into the half-time break with a 6-1 lead after Shanice van de Sanden scored on the stroke of half-time after being set up by her Wolfsburg attacking partner Jill Roord.

Mwape entered the second attempting to reduce the deficit, albeit, their major undoing was their lack of composure in the final third.

A minute before the half-time break, the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup runners-up added to their goal tally through player of the match Miedema who beat goalkeeper Nali for the fourth time in the 13-goal thriller.

Roord completed her brace five minutes later while Lineth Beerensteyn and Victoria Pelova completed the massacre.

With the game already settled, Banda scored two more goals.

This defeat is Zambia’s worst ever in the history of women’s football – eclipsing the mark set when they were torn apart 6-0 by Nigeria on October 14, 2014.

They would be hoping to bounce back when they take on China PR on July 24 in a Group F fixture.