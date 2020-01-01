Olunga scores 26th goal of the season as Kashiwa Reysol beat Vegalta Sendai

The Harambee Stars striker remains on course to win the Golden Boot after finding the back of the net again in an away win

striker Michael Olunga continued with his scoring run after notching in a goal during Kashiwa Reysol’s 2-1 win against Vegalta Sendai in a midweek J1-League match played on Tuesday.

The Harambee Stars forward is currently hunting for the Golden Boot and was keen to extend his scoring run with Reysol with only six matches left to the end of the season.

Cristiano da Silva opened the scoring for Reysol in the 21st minute after an assist from Olunga before the former striker grabbed his 26th goal of the campaign in the 60th minute.

More teams

Silva gave the dominant Reysol a deserved lead after he raced onto a pass from Olunga beating Sendai defenders with his pace before planting the ball past the keeper for a 1-0 lead at the half-time break.

In the 60th minute, Olunga was on the target as a ball from the corner-kick delivered by Silva was not cleared by the Sendai defender, and the striker, who was unmarked in the box, powered it home with his right foot.

This is the third straight time the Kenya international has scored since resuming action after they were forced into self-isolation when their camp reported six coronavirus positives in late October.

The Harambee Star was also on target when Kashiwa Reysol went down 2-1 to Sagan Tosu on November 21 and also in the 4-1 defeat against Kashima Antlers last Wednesday.

In a recent interview after the defeat to Antlers, Olunga said his target is to score in the remaining six matches but warned it will not be an easy task.

“Each and every game is very tough but I try to give my best,” Olunga told reporters.

Article continues below

“I thank my teammates for creating space and scoring opportunities for me. I will do my best in the last six games, push and see [how many goals I will score].”

Olunga missed Harambee Stars double-header against Comoros as Kenya drew 1-1 at home and lost the return leg played in Moroni 2-1.

Kawasaki Frontale have been declared winners of the league title already given they lead with 75 points, 17 more than Gamba Osaka who are second with four matches to go.