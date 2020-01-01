Olmo wants Barca return 'as soon as possible' as Blaugrana enter talks with Dinamo Zagreb

The youngster never made a first-team appearance for his former club but could soon realise that dream if negotiations go to plan

attacking midfielder Dani Olmo has revealed that former club have entered talks to bring the 21-year-old back to the Catalan club.

Olmo spent nearly seven years as the Spanish side's famous La Masia youth program between 2007-2014 before opting to make a bold move to , where he quickly moved up the ranks at Zagreb to establish himself as a key player and undisputed starter despite his tender years.

Indeed, Olmo's performances have been at a standard high enough for him to have been called up by for their final qualifying matches for – a competition that the starlet is keen to be a part of this summer.

A move to Camp Nou would no doubt improve his case for selection by La Furia Roja, with the player himself admitting that his talents have outgrown the top tier of Croatian football.

“It makes me happy that the rumours have become a concrete proposal and that Barca considered the possibility of bringing me back home,” Olmo said in an interview with L'Esportiu. “I spent six years at La Masia and they tought me life-long values.

“My goal is to go to the next European Championship and that will be difficult for me in the next six months if I only play in a minor competition like the one in Croatia. I want to take a step forward, not only to go to the European Championship but also to keep improving.

“It's not that the club are putting me up for sale, I'm prepared to take a step forward in my career. As my own club even says, Croatia has become too small for me.

“If there is an agreement between both clubs then it is better to leave now, as soon as possible.”

But while Olmo is clearly excited at the prospect of returning home, Barca's offer is not the only one that Zagreb have to study, with side also keen on the player's services.

Olmo himself would prefer a move back to Camp Nou, but the ball is firmly in Zagreb's court as they decide on how best to cash in on their star player.