Okoye: Super Eagles goalkeeper signs new long-term contract at Sparta Rotterdam

The 21-year-old has committed his future to the Castle Lords after an impressive debut season in the Dutch top-flight

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye signed a new contract with Sparta Rotterdam that will keep him at the Eredivisie club until 2025.

A year ago, Okoye moved to Rotterdam on a free transfer following the expiry of his deal at Fortuna Dusseldorf where he developed his game within three years.

The 21-year-old initially played two games for the reserve team in the Tweede Divisie before he broke into Henk Fraser's team, and he has established himself as the team's first-choice goalkeeper.

Okoye capped his debut season in the Dutch top-flight with impressive performances between the sticks and he was rewarded as Sparta Rotterdam’s Player of the Season for the 2020-21 campaign.

Following his commitment to the Sparta Stadion outfit on Wednesday, the Super Eagles shot-stopper disclosed that he was able to achieve last season's targets which include becoming Nigeria’s no. 1 goalkeeper.

“When I signed with Sparta, I did so with clear goals. I wanted to develop further and become the first goalkeeper in the Eredivisie and for the Super Eagles,” Okoye told the club’s website.

“So after the first season I can't help but be satisfied, but I'm certainly not done here yet. I really enjoy my time at Sparta and I feel appreciated by my teammates and the supporters. In my first year I have already experienced many beautiful moments here, I hope that next season, at a full Castle, we will add even more moments.”

After their pre-season friendly game against Willem II on Saturday, Sparta Rotterdam will begin their 2021-22 season with an Eredivisie trip to Utrecht on August 15.

Meanwhile, the club’s technical director Henk van Stee hinted that the new deal is an effort to fend off transfer interest in Okoye.

“Last season he proved us right. With ten clean sheets in 28 games, he contributed to the club's eighth-place finish and was even voted Player of the Season by the supporters,” Van Stee said.

“He made great strides last season, he is also the first goalkeeper of the Nigerian national team. Obviously this meant there was a lot of interest in him, but we both had the intention to continue longer and are very happy that we are extending his contract.”